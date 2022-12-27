Woman In US Dies In Car After Getting Trapped By Blizzard For 18 Hours

Anndel Taylor's family shared her photo and appealed strangers to help.

A 22-year-old woman died after being stuck in a snow storm in Buffalo, New York, while waiting in her car. Anndel Taylor's car stranded in the snow triggered by a blizzard on Friday afternoon while she was driving back from work. The extreme weather has caused more than 50 deaths across the United States so far. Videos and photos posted by social media users show vehicles completely covered under a thick layer of snow and residents forced to spend time inside ice-encrusted homes.

But the extreme weather dealt a heartbreaking blow to Ms Taylor's family living in Charlotte. She sent her family a final video from inside the car that showed the vehicle stranded in snow with wind howling outside.

"I don't know if any of us really knew how serious it was, we didn't see the news, we didn't really know what was going on in Buffalo," Shawnequa Brown, Ms Taylor's sister, told the local WSOC-TV.

Ms Taylor had planned to wait in the car till storm gets over and then walk home. But she was found dead inside the car.

Her family said she was stuck in the vehicle for 18 hours.

After Ms Taylor shared the video, the family made desperate pleas to emergency workers as well as strangers to help locate her. Her body was eventually found on Saturday afternoon. The exact time is not known.

"I feel like everybody that tried to get to her got stuck. Fire department, police, everybody got stuck," Ms Taylor's other sister Tomeshia told the outlet.

While the official cause of death is not known, Ms Taylor's mother believes she died of carbon monoxide poisoning.



Ms Taylor would have turned 23 in January.