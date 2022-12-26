'Like A Scene Out Of Frozen': Snow Drifts Cover Cars, Houses In US

US storm

People in the US are reeling under biting cold temperatures as a brutal winter storm has brought misery to millions of Americans, with weather-related deaths rising to at least 32.

Several videos and pictures of snow drifts have emerged from the country showing vehicles completely covered with a thick layer of snow and residents trapped inside ice-encrusted homes.

Areas in Buffalo, in western New York, are worst hit by the blizzard that left the city marooned and affected emergency services. "With snow still falling and windchill temperatures below zero, Hoaks looks like a scene out of Frozen. Please stay home, stay warm, and stay safe, New York," tweeted Governor Kathy Hochul.

In a photo shared by the Twitter handle of the National Weather Service (NWS) Buffalo, a huge heap of snow up to 6 feet in height can be seen.

Now that the heart of the lake effect band has shifted north of the area a bit and visibilities have improved to a whopping 1/8th of a mile, we can finally get a better look at some snow drifts outside the office.



For reference, our Observation Program Leader is 6ft tall. pic.twitter.com/NAPFONZpiB — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 24, 2022

Another photo shows the backyard of a house partially buried under snow drifts.

A friend's pic from Lynden. Snow drifts have buried his back patio. #wawxpic.twitter.com/NMkPYZ0xpi — John HopperstadTV (@JohnHopperstad) December 20, 2022

Another video shows cars left abandoned on roads with snow drifts reaching the height of even SUVs. Houses are seen completely covered in ice.

NEW VIDEO: Snow drifts are reaching the height of SUVs in the Buffalo area as this historic blizzard gradually winds down. Some cars have been abandoned in the middle of roads during the height of the lake-effect snowstorm. #NYwx#snowpic.twitter.com/0v90aofgsX — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 25, 2022

“Cars are getting swallowed up by snow drifts in Depew,” a user wrote while sharing a photo of snow drifts covering cars.

Many struggled to get inside their cars and shovelled loads of snow to free the vehicles.

Apparently the #Bills players parking lot was the location of one of the largest snow drifts anywhere all weekend ????❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/KpsaxLjJYt — Pamela ????❤️ (@Pammadonna) December 26, 2022

“Wild one out there today and tonight. Can't remember seeing it like this for a long time, if ever. Insanely high winds and whiteout snow and some snow drift a few feet high,” wrote a user posting a video showcasing the biting cold conditions.

Wild one out there today and tonight. Can't remember seeing it like this for a long time, if ever. Insanely high winds and whiteout snow and some snow drifts a few feet high. Doesn't stop us from out nightly walk though. #ONStormpic.twitter.com/Y0lbkWIMh8 — Curtis T (@CTLikesSports) December 24, 2022