'Like A Scene Out Of Frozen': Snow Drifts Cover Cars, Houses In US

Several videos and pictures of snow drifts have emerged from the country showing vehicles completely covered with a thick layer of snow and residents trapped inside ice-encrusted homes.

New York:

People in the US are reeling under biting cold temperatures as a brutal winter storm has brought misery to millions of Americans, with weather-related deaths rising to at least 32.

Several videos and pictures of snow drifts have emerged from the country showing vehicles completely covered with a thick layer of snow and residents trapped inside ice-encrusted homes.  

Areas in Buffalo, in western New York, are worst hit by the blizzard that left the city marooned and affected emergency services. "With snow still falling and windchill temperatures below zero, Hoaks looks like a scene out of Frozen. Please stay home, stay warm, and stay safe, New York," tweeted Governor Kathy Hochul.

In a photo shared by the Twitter handle of the National Weather Service (NWS) Buffalo, a huge heap of snow up to 6 feet in height can be seen.  

Another photo shows the backyard of a house partially buried under snow drifts.

Another video shows cars left abandoned on roads with snow drifts reaching the height of even SUVs. Houses are seen completely covered in ice.

“Cars are getting swallowed up by snow drifts in Depew,” a user wrote while sharing a photo of snow drifts covering cars.

Many struggled to get inside their cars and shovelled loads of snow to free the vehicles.

“Wild one out there today and tonight. Can't remember seeing it like this for a long time, if ever. Insanely high winds and whiteout snow and some snow drift a few feet high,” wrote a user posting a video showcasing the biting cold conditions.

