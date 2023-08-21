Woman Claims A Man Tried To Cheat Her Of Rs 45 Lakh Through Matrimonial Site

When she was asked to pay Rs 45 lakh, she realised that she is being duped.

Cases of fraudsters creating fake profiles on leading matrimonial websites for the purpose of cheating gullible people are on the rise. In one such case, a woman has alleged that a man tried to rob her of Rs 45 lakh through a matrimonial site.

The woman in a Reddit post explained that she has been on Shaadi.com for a while and she usually replies to someone if they reach out to her on WhatsApp. Recently, a man texted her and they talked for two days. He then slyly brought up that he is also planning to move to Canada as she has mentioned it on her profile. He further mentioned that he works as a freelancer for a company that helps people immigrate and offered to help her.

''So, this one guy texts me... We talk for about two days before he slyly brings up that he's also planning to move to Canada (I have that mentioned on my profile) and says that he freelances for a company that helps people immigrate and could help me. Lmao. That's where I realised that he just made the profile to figure out if he look for potential customers for his firm. I wanted to know the extent of what they could be doing,'' she wrote in a post titled ''The new shaadi.com scam.''

''He got me in touch with his consultancy firm and the woman there told me he is her junior. About immigration, she said I could just pay 45 lakh and get the additional points for my PR. Lmao. 45 LAKH. Itne mei kahi plot he le lu outside of the city. Nonetheless, I told her I couldn't afford it and blocked them both,'' she added.

Reddit users expressed shock and mentioned similar sorts of scams going around.

''There are a lot of scams going on there. One of them is that a guy who is settled abroad would talk to you and pretend he would be visiting you or sending you gifts and that guy or those gifts apparently are stuck at immigration and they need money to be released. So they would call you asking for money for the same and then block you,'' one user said.

Another said, ''Okay so shaadi.com has more scams than you can imagine. First of all the app itself is a scam. They will give you a response from the best profile and will make you pay and after paying you will never get a response as those profiles are fake. As soon as your package gets over, they will again give you good profiles and make you pay to connect. In short, they have fake profiles and paid people to create fake profiles and make people pay. Secondly, there are guys on shaadi.com who are there just for fling or other purposes like you mentioned.''