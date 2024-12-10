Newlywed Bride Cheats Man Of Lakhs In Bihar, Has Another Husband In Bengal

A newlywed bride allegedly robbed her husband and fled with lakhs in Bihar's Kishanganj. The woman was also married to another man in West Bengal, the victim claimed.

The woman, Ishika, married Rakesh Gupta, the former General Secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha, a resident of Dharamganj, in a court and later in a temple in Bihar, and the couple then held a grand reception. The man alleged that his "in-laws were not allowing their daughter to stay with him at their house at night."

He claimed that the woman used to ask for money for her parents and he gave lakhs to support them, adding that one day he was called to Siliguri by his in-laws to take the daughter to the doctor and upon her return she "disappeared".

Meanwhile, the woman's mother denied all the allegations and claimed that they were not married but got engaged and on December 6

The man said he gave a plot of land and over Rs 30 lakh to his in-laws and alleged that they helped their daughter flee with the money. He alleged that the woman cheated another man nine months ago in West Bengal's Kanki.

The police have filed a case based on Mr Gupta's complaint. The woman's photo with another man wearing garlands has gone viral and Mr Gupta and his family the other man's house, which led to a ruckus and the police were called at Ganga Babu Chowk in the city.