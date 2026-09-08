Will Apple's Foldable Phone Be Creaseless? Leaked Designs Spark Reactions Online

Apple is expected to unveil its next lineup, including the iPhone 18 Pro and the rumoured iPhone Ultra on September 9. According to several reports and leaks, the foldable iPhone is expected to feature a creaseless design.

Posts purportedly showing the foldable iPhone have gone viral on social media, with many users pointing out that the phone appears to lack the visible crease typically seen on foldable smartphones.

If the claims turn out to be true and Apple launches a foldable iPhone without a visible crease, it could mark a major change in the foldable smartphone segment.

Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone at its September 9 event, although the company has not confirmed the launch. The claim comes ahead of Apple's event, scheduled for September 9 at 10:30 PM IST.

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However, Apple has not confirmed that the foldable iPhone will be launched at the event. The details are based on reports and leaks.

The device has been widely referred to as the "iPhone Ultra" in reports.

Reports suggest the phone could have a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch screen when unfolded, bringing the larger display closer to the size of a small tablet.

Apple is reportedly working on reducing the visibility of the crease running through the middle of the display, which is one of the most noticeable issues with many current foldable phones.

The creaseless claim remains based on social media posts and reports. The September 9 event could reveal whether the foldable iPhone lives up to those claims.

Social Media Reaction

The posts circulating on social media have drawn reactions from users, with the device being described as the first creaseless foldable iPhone.

One user commented, "It could possibly have a creaseless design, but we will see."

Another user noted, "I don't think so, but if they do it be will be nice."

"Any foldable will always have a crease - it is geometry," added a third user.