AI Or Real? Video Of Foldable iPhone Sparks Debate Online

Apple's long-rumoured foldable iPhone could finally make its debut at the company's September 9 event. While Apple has not confirmed the device, reports suggest it could be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple has yet to confirm its name, design, specifications or price, but a stream of reports and leaks has offered clues about what its first foldable could look like. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that the device could start at more than $2,000, placing it firmly in the premium foldable segment.

Meanwhile, several mock-ups and concept videos claiming to show the rumoured device have surfaced online. One 19-second video on X has attracted particular attention, showing what appears to be a compact Apple device being unfolded to reveal a much larger, tablet-like display.

The video begins with a small black device featuring a prominent Apple logo and a clear protective case. It is rotated to show its edges before being opened along a central hinge, much like a book. Once unfolded, the device reveals a continuous display that appears roughly the size of an iPad mini. The screen then lights up with an iPadOS-style interface featuring familiar Apple apps and a wallpaper, with a finger briefly interacting with the display.

A crease is visible down the centre of the screen when the device is fully opened.

Watch the video here:

Several viewers have questioned its authenticity, with some suggesting that the footage could be AI-generated or digitally edited. Ohers speculated that it might depict an early prototype.

The video has not been identified as official Apple footage, and there is no confirmation that it shows a genuine prototype. The unusually clean branding, iPadOS-like interface and smooth-looking crease have further fuelled speculation online.

One user wrote, "That crease is way too clean; this has to be AI lmao." Anither said, "I cannot trust this."

Foldable iPhone Features

Reports suggest Apple is working on reducing the crease that has become a familiar feature of many foldable smartphones. Gurman has previously reported that Apple has come close to eliminating the visible crease, while other reports have pointed to the use of a liquid-metal hinge designed to make the fold less noticeable and improve durability over years of repeated use.

The foldable is also expected to be exceptionally thin. Reports suggest it could measure around 4.5mm when unfolded and feature two 48-megapixel rear cameras. Apple could also opt for Touch ID integrated into the side button instead of Face ID.

According to Gurman, the device could feature a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch internal screen. The smaller exterior display would allow it to function like a conventional smartphone when closed, while the larger inner screen would offer a more tablet-like experience for apps, video consumption and multitasking.

Leaked dummy models have also suggested a relatively wide and compact design when unfolded, rather than the taller proportions seen on some rival foldable phones.

However, most of these details remain unconfirmed.