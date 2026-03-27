Wikipedia Bans AI-Generated Text In Articles Over 'Core Content Policy' Violations

Wikipedia has officially banned artificial intelligence (AI)-generated text in its articles, citing violations of several "core content policies". While the new rules strictly prohibit using Large Language Models (LLMs) to generate or rewrite articles, the online encyclopedia stopped short of a total ban, allowing the technology to assist in other editorial processes.

Wikipedia editors voted 40 to 2 in favour of the new policy to address a months-long influx of AI-generated articles, according to a report in TechCrunch. This move follows the earlier creation of WikiProject AI Cleanup, a volunteer initiative dedicated to identifying and removing AI-written content to maintain the site's integrity.

"Text generated by large language models (LLMs) often violates several of Wikipedia's core content policies. For this reason, the use of LLMs to generate or rewrite article content is prohibited, save for the exceptions," Wikipedia stated.

While the ban has come into effect, editors are permitted to use LLMs to suggest basic copyedits in their own writing, provided AI does not introduce its own content into the article.

"Caution is required, because LLMs can go beyond what you ask of them and change the meaning of the text such that it is not supported by the sources cited," the statement added.

Additionally, the use of AI to translate articles from another language's Wikipedia page must follow the guidance previously laid out.

"Some editors may have similar writing styles to LLMs. More evidence than just stylistic or linguistic signs is needed to justify sanctions, and it is best to consider the text's compliance with core content policies and recent edits by the editor in question," Wikipedia added.

Also Read | 'Exhausted And Ready To Come Home': Student Wants To Return To India Amid Visa Concerns

Wikipedia Against AI

In June last year, Wikipedia halted AI-generated article summaries after facing criticism from its community of editors. The AI-generated summaries appeared at the top of every Wikipedia article with a yellow "unverified" label. Users had to click to expand and read them. The editors, however, almost immediately criticised the new feature, stating it could damage Wikipedia's credibility.

Despite being heavily trained on copious amounts of data, AI models are prone to 'hallucinations'. The editors claimed that AI-generated summaries may contain mistakes, further damaging the brand.