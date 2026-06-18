Why Yarsa Gumba, Rare Fungus Known As 'Himalayan Gold', Attracts Thousands In Nepal

Yarsa Gumba, also known as Keeda Jadi or "Himalayan Gold," is a rare and unique organism. It is a fungus that infects and grows inside the caterpillar of the ghost moth. Found high up in the snowy peaks of the Himalayas, it is incredibly valuable. In markets like China, it can fetch anywhere from Rs 15 to 20 lakh per kilogram, and it is also the reason why it is called 'Gold'. It also earned the nickname "Himalayan Viagra" because it is highly sought after as a traditional remedy for sexual health issues and vitality.

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Why does it only grow in the Himalayas?

Nature requires very specific, rare conditions for Yarsa Gumba to grow. These conditions only exist in high-altitude regions like Nepal and Tibet.

It only grows in alpine meadows between 3,500 and 5,000 meters (11,000 to 16,000 feet) above sea level. Neither the caterpillar nor the fungus can survive above or below this range.

Heavy winter snow keeps the mountain soil moist. During the freezing winter temperatures (-10 degrees Celsius to -20 degrees Celsius), the fungus becomes active and infects the underground caterpillars.

The ghost moth larvae (caterpillars) live exclusively in the cold, dry soil of the Himalayan plateau, providing the perfect home for the fungus.

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Why do entire villages go on a quest to find it?

Between May and July, hundreds of mountain villages in Nepalese districts like Dolpa, Jumla, Mugu, and Darchula empty out. Schools are closed, and entire families head into the mountains because there are very few jobs in these remote mountains, and basic farming is rarely enough to survive. A person can earn more money in a single two-month harvesting season than they would from a whole year of manual labour.

Strict time limit

The fungus only appears in the spring when the snow melts. If harvesters do not find it within this short window, the fungus will rot or be eaten by wild animals.

The fungus looks like a tiny brown stalk hiding in the grass. Spotting it requires lying flat and crawling on the ground. Women and children often have the sharpest eyesight for this, so entire families make the journey together.

Because the fungus grows so high up, villagers set up temporary camps using tents and tarpaulins. They live in the cold for weeks, carrying all their food and supplies with them.

Traditional health benefits

According to Traditional Chinese Medicine and recent studies, Yarsa Gumba offers several major health benefits:

Boosts Energy and Stamina: It increases the body's production of ATP (the chemical that gives energy to our cells). This helps reduce fatigue and improves physical performance.

Improves Sexual Health: It is famously used to boost libido, improve testosterone levels, and treat erectile dysfunction.

Strengthens Immunity: Packed with antioxidants, it helps the immune system fight off infections and bacteria.

Aids Breathing: It helps the lungs utilise oxygen more efficiently, making it a traditional remedy for asthma and bronchitis.

Protects Organ Health: It is believed to help lower bad cholesterol, regulate heartbeat, and help the liver and kidneys flush out toxins.