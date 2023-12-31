Why January 1 Is Considered A New Year?

As the clock hits midnight on December 31, fireworks will illuminate the sky and people will come together to welcome 2024 with open arms.

This date for a new year has been determined as per the widely used Gregorian calendar, which is also known as the Julian calendar.

However, different cultures and religions welcome the New Year on different dates and times. This depends upon their respective calendars.

Why is January 1 celebrated as New Year?

At the time when Romans followed the lunar calendar, the new year began in March, the day the new consul assumed office.

However, a few more months were added to the calendar by 153 B.C., and the consuls took charge on January 1.

Another explanation behind this date was given by Greek-born historian and philosopher Plutarch. He stated that the first king of Rome, Romulus, who was “a warrior and lover of battle”, was believed to be the son of Mars. In addition, Romulus preferred March.

But another king, Numa, on the other hand, was “a lover of peace”. Numa, whose ambition was to divert the city from war and turn it towards husbandry, gave precedence to January.

The name of the month January is derived from the two-faced Roman god of beginnings or gates, Janus.

Later, at the time of Julius Caesar, the Roman calendar got out of sync with the seasons.

Therefore, Julius Caesar along with an Alexandrian astronomer created the Julian calendar around 46 B.C., using the Egyptian solar calendar as the foundation. As per this calendar, the New Year started on January 1.

While the Julian calendar was quite lengthy, it was reformed by Pope Gregory XII leading to the creation of the Gregorian calendar.

In this calendar too, the New Year officially began on January 1.

When is New Year marked in India?

Although the majority of the population participates in the celebrations on New Year's Eve or the night of December 31, the actual dates of New Year vary in India. This is basically based on different cultures and traditions.

People in North Indian states like Punjab and Haryana celebrate New Year on April 13 as Baisakhi during the spring harvest time.

In Tamil Nadu, the New Year is celebrated as Tamil Puthandu. In Assam, it is observed as Rongali Bihu. While West Bengal celebrates the beginning of the new year as Poila Boishakh on April 14, people in Kerala mark the festivities as Vishu.