'Why Does It Look Like...': Viswanathan Anand's Pic With Botez Sisters Goes Viral

A photo featuring chess Grand Master Viswanathan Anand, American-Canadian chess player Alexandra Valeria Botez and her sister Andrea is going viral on social media. The photo showed Mr Viswanathan standing in the centre while the Botez sisters stood at his side as they posed. Sharing the picture on X, Ms Alexandra jokingly wrote, "Why does it look like we took Viswanathan Anand hostage".

Take a look below:

Why does it look like we took @vishy64theking hostage pic.twitter.com/8AbcepZ6ra — Alexandra Botez (@alexandrabotez) February 28, 2024

Since being shared, the post has taken the internet by storm. What caught the attention of the internet was the hilarious caption of the post. "Trust me. That's the happiest face I've ever seen of him," a user said. "Genius people are serious all the time," another person said.

"If you have any Indian relatives, that's a look you get quite familiar with," added another.

Some social media users also tried guessing what exactly led Viswanathan Anand to make this face. "He's thinking about the next move," a user commented. "He is thinking of a move where the King is between 2 Queens and no pawns on the board," another said. "POV: you are a pawn, opponent has two queens and you are only left with your king," added a fourth.

"Meanwhile Vishy thinking of the sauces to choose from at Subway," a user said. "He is just strategising his next move, how to play with two queens," another comment read.

The post has accumulated more than 1.4 million views and over 20,000 likes.

Meanwhile, earlier the chess legend grabbed the limelight at Lollapalooza 2024 by enthusiastically singing along in the crowd during iconic singer Sting's performance on stage. He delivered classic lines from The Police's hit song "Roxanne," and a video capturing Mr Viswanathan's joyous moment went viral, prompting widespread applause on the internet.

Mr Viswanathan took to social media platform X to share his fanboy moment, he wrote, "When I was very young, songs like "Every Breath You Take" and "Roxanne" by The Police made a huge impression on me. Fast forward to now, and I can say I know most of their songs and Sting's solo albums as well. They've been a constant on my playlist over the years."