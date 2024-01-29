Watch: Viswanathan Anand Attends Lollapalooza, Sings Along With Legendary Sting

Mr Anand took to social media platform X to share his fanboy moment

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand grabbed the limelight at Lollapalooza 2024 by enthusiastically singing along in the crowd during iconic singer Sting's performance on stage. He delivered classic lines from The Police's hit song "Roxanne," and a video capturing Mr Anand's joyous moment went viral, prompting widespread applause on the internet.

Mr Anand took to social media platform X to share his fanboy moment, he wrote, "When I was very young, songs like "Every Breath You Take" and "Roxanne" by The Police made a huge impression on me. Fast forward to now, and I can say I know most of their songs and Sting's solo albums as well. They've been a constant on my playlist over the years."

See the video here:

When I was very young, songs like "Every Breath You Take" and "Roxanne" by The Police made a huge impression on me. Fast forward to now, and I can say I know most of their songs and Sting's solo albums as well. They've been a constant on my playlist over the years. pic.twitter.com/uEMVPxzbar — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) January 29, 2024

In a subsequent post, he shared a video of Sting's performance and wrote, "It was nice to catch Sting live in Mumbai, and it was a delight! What's on your playlist that keeps you inspired?"

The social media was thrilled to see this avatar of the chess legend.

A user wrote, "Anand is just like the rest of us."

Another user commented, "Every Breath You Take is such a fabulous song. Too bad, I couldn't attend Sting's concert."

The third user wrote, "Be Still My Beating Heart, Secret Marriage, Lazarus Heart, English Man in New York, and a cracking cover of Little Wing. Nothing Like the Sun..."

"Lol...watching Vishy Anand sing was definitely not on my 2024 bingo card," the fourth user commented.

"Wow. This is a side of Vishy that was unseen," the fifth user wrote.