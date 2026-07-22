Why Are People Wrapping Their Wallets In Aluminium Foil? The Viral Hack Explained

A growing number of people are wrapping their wallets in aluminium foil, claiming it can protect them from "digital pickpockets" who use wireless scanners to steal credit card information. The unusual hack has gone viral on social media, where users say a simple sheet of kitchen foil can block radio signals and stop thieves from scanning contactless payment cards. But does it actually work?

The theory behind the hack

Many modern debit cards, credit cards and passports contain RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) or NFC (Near Field Communication) chips that enable contactless payments and identification. Some people worry that criminals could use portable RFID readers to wirelessly skim information from these chips without ever touching the wallet.

Because aluminium is a conductive metal, it can block or weaken radio waves, creating what's known as a Faraday cage. Wrapping a wallet completely in foil can therefore interfere with RFID signals, making it harder for a scanner to communicate with the cards inside.

Does it really prevent theft?

Yes, but only up to a point. If the foil fully encloses the wallet without gaps, it can block the radio frequencies used for contactless cards. However, security experts say the real-world risk of RFID skimming is often overstated.

Most contactless cards transmit only limited information, not your PIN or CVV number, and banks have multiple layers of fraud detection. Successful large-scale thefts using RFID skimming are considered rare.

What's a better alternative then?

Rather than wrapping a wallet in kitchen foil, experts recommend using an RFID-blocking wallet or card sleeve. These products use specially designed shielding materials, offer the same protection and are far more practical for everyday use.

Other simple safety measures include enabling transaction alerts, checking bank statements regularly and immediately reporting any suspicious activity.

Should you try it?

Wrapping your wallet in aluminium foil can reduce RFID signals, but it isn't a foolproof anti-theft solution, and for most people, it may not be necessary. While the trick is based on real science, cybersecurity experts say staying alert to phishing scams, card fraud and online theft is likely to do far more to protect your money than covering your wallet in foil.