Dangerous New Trend Taking Over Web Has People Microwaving Aluminum Foil

So it took me 2 days, 6 hours and 18 minutes to turn this crumpled foil into a perfectly polished ball pic.twitter.com/U12oVjw3lQ - Marky Mark (@markyshmarky) March 30, 2018

A post shared by ranran (@tomooo.25) on Mar 29, 2018 at 4:36am PDT

I just tried this. If you put a tight ball of tin foil in the microwave for a few minutes it turns into a real ball. Can't believe it actually worked pic.twitter.com/h32voZnya2 - KODY (@KodyJohnJohn) April 2, 2018

1) make a foil ball

2) microwave for a minute

3) enjoy pic.twitter.com/glXvGXs7U9 - RY ONES (@onesandon1y) April 2, 2018

Wow! I just burnt my microwave because of this pic.twitter.com/blwEa2qrj9 - Tsonga King Wandile (@1ndi3_) April 2, 2018

is that normal, should i wait more? pic.twitter.com/sWwMRVkQvy - ehzade I.selin (@sehzadeselin) April 2, 2018

We can't believe we have to say this, but please don't put foil in the microwave! At best you can break your microwave and at worst, it could spark a fire! https://t.co/1sBeCVENhe - Elec Safety First (@ElecSafetyFirst) April 3, 2018

Guys.

The guy who made that foil ball hammered, sanded, and then polished it over the course of 3 days. He started off with 52 square feet of foil and crushed it into that ball on the left.

Don't microwave it. https://t.co/C3kQZL0BNV - (@ThatFemaleGamer) April 3, 2018