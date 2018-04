Dangerous New Trend Taking Over Web Has People Microwaving Aluminum Foil

So it took me 2 days, 6 hours and 18 minutes to turn this crumpled foil into a perfectly polished ball pic.twitter.com/U12oVjw3lQ - Marky Mark (@markyshmarky) March 30, 2018

A post shared by ranran (@tomooo.25) on Mar 29, 2018 at 4:36am PDT

I just tried this. If you put a tight ball of tin foil in the microwave for a few minutes it turns into a real ball. Can't believe it actually worked pic.twitter.com/h32voZnya2 - KODY (@KodyJohnJohn) April 2, 2018

1) make a foil ball

2) microwave for a minute

3) enjoy pic.twitter.com/glXvGXs7U9 - RY ONES (@onesandon1y) April 2, 2018

Wow! I just burnt my microwave because of this pic.twitter.com/blwEa2qrj9 - Tsonga King Wandile (@1ndi3_) April 2, 2018

is that normal, should i wait more? pic.twitter.com/sWwMRVkQvy - ehzade I.selin (@sehzadeselin) April 2, 2018

We can't believe we have to say this, but please don't put foil in the microwave! At best you can break your microwave and at worst, it could spark a fire! https://t.co/1sBeCVENhe - Elec Safety First (@ElecSafetyFirst) April 3, 2018

Guys.

The guy who made that foil ball hammered, sanded, and then polished it over the course of 3 days. He started off with 52 square feet of foil and crushed it into that ball on the left.

Don't microwave it. https://t.co/C3kQZL0BNV - (@ThatFemaleGamer) April 3, 2018

A few days ago, a tweet showing how a man managed to turn a crumpled up piece of aluminum foil into a perfectly-round shiny ball completely blew up. Since then, people have been trying to polish their own crumpled pieces of foil to perfection with the help of a hammer and lots of dedication.However, the Internet is a place full of tricksters. This time, they are trying to tell innocent netizens that the trick actually works. Several tweets using the image from the original tweet tried to convince people to microwave aluminum foil to turn it into a giant reflective silver-coloured ball.For the uninitiated, trying to heat foil in a microwave is actually very dangerous as the aluminum heats up very quickly and can lead to sparking and even explosions. This makes this particular Internet prank a very dangerous one.While there are those who were wise to the trick, others actually seemed to have tried it out.The dangerous trend has led to people posting warnings on Twitter:Bottom line: Please, for the love of God, do not microwave aluminum foil. Talking of dangerous Internet challenges - another recent one involves teenagers snorting a condom up their noses and pulling it out of their mouths without throwing up. Again, it goes without saying that the "condom challenge" is not something you should try out.Click for more trending news