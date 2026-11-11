Who Was India's First User On X, Back When It Was Called Twttr?

A simple question posted on X recently sparked widespread curiosity about who holds the title of India's very first Twitter user. When a user asked the AI assistant Grok about India's first Twitter user, the answer pointed directly to Naina Redhu. As the post went viral with over 239,000 views, online users started asking about her.

Redhu joined the platform on July 13, 2006, after receiving an email invitation. At that time, months before the microblogging site opened to the public or gained global traction, the service was still operating under its early code name, twttr.

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It was more like an exclusive digital club for tech developers and their close circles than the massive public forum it is today.

"Yes, the first person from India to join and tweet on Twitter. Hello!" Redhu posted on November 5.

That one simple question triggered reactions from the online community. One user called her a "star" and expressed hope that X owner Elon Musk might notice and congratulate her personally. But Redhu had a humble response. "I feel it's just a data point-right place, right time kind of thing," she said.

Another user shared an old incident. "It's been a long time! I still remember our email conversation from the time when the Indian Rupee symbol was first introduced," one user recalled. "I had copied the Rupee symbol wallpaper from your website, and you sent me a DMCA notice for it. Those were some memorable days!"

A third user joked, "So you are the Musk of India."

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Who is Naina Redhu?

Originally from India, Naina Redhu is an Adelaide-based photographer, artist, independent publisher, and brand partner. With over two decades of experience, her portfolio spans fashion, luxury, travel, lifestyle, food, portraits, and events.

She has worked with luxury and global brands such as Cartier, Hermes, Sabyasachi, Chanel, Google, Adobe, Sotheby's, Emirates, and Marriott.

Besides photography and publishing work, she also creates paintings and handcrafted art brooches.