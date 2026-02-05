Who Is Balaji Krishnamurthy? Meet Uber's New Indian-Origin CFO

Balaji Krishnamurthy, an Indian-origin executive, has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Uber Technologies. He succeeds Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, who is stepping down after a nearly three-year tenure. 41-year-old Krishnamurthy, who has been with Uber for more than six years, is scheduled to take over the new role from February 16.

He expressed his gratitude at the development, stating that it was an honour to be appointed to the position. "As the undisputed global mobility and delivery leader, and with significant cash flows, we have the opportunity to further solidify our place as a generational technology company," he said in the company's regulatory filing.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said, "For those who don't know Balaji, he is trusted by investors, knows Uber's business inside and out, and is a brilliant, decisive strategist. He has worked closely with me and our management team for years, and I am thrilled for him to step up as CFO as we kick off another big year for Uber.

Professional Background

Krishnamurthy joined Uber in 2019 and previously held the position of Vice President of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations. During his six-year tenure, he has been involved in capital allocation and financial planning.

He supports Uber's autonomous vehicle strategy and advocates for investments in robotaxi and AV software partners. Before Uber, he worked at Goldman Sachs as vice president in equity research for over eight years and also held positions at Info Edge India, iTrust Financial Advisors, and Irevna.

Education

Krishnamurthy completed his Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from the Management Development Institute (MDI) in Gurugram. He has completed a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communications from Manipal Institute of Technology. He also completed an exchange program at Copenhagen Business School (Denmark) during his MBA studies.

He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and completed the CFO Leadership Program at Harvard Business School in February 2025.

