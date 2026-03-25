Who Is Ananya Birla? All About New RCB Owner's Sister And Why She Is In News

Ananya Birla is back in the spotlight following fresh buzz around the ownership and leadership of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The attention comes after her brother Aryaman Vikram Birla was named chairman, bringing the influential Birla family into cricket headlines.

While Ananya is not directly linked to RCB's ownership or management, her growing public profile has made her a key figure of interest amid the developments. She is the daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, who heads the Aditya Birla Group. Despite her powerful background, Ananya has built her own identity as an entrepreneur and investor.

Born in Mumbai in 1994, she studied at the American School of Bombay and later at the University of Oxford, where she specialised in economics and management.

Entrepreneur at 17

Ananya started her entrepreneurial journey early by founding Svatantra Microfin at the age of 17. The company focuses on providing small loans to rural women, supporting financial inclusion across India.

She has since expanded into digital and consumer businesses, including ventures like Ikai Asai, reflecting her interest in modern, tech-driven markets.

Role in the family business

Apart from her independent ventures, she also plays a role within the Birla business empire. She serves on the boards of companies such as Grasim Industries and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, contributing to the group's digital and consumer expansion.

Global pop artist and mental health advocate

Beyond business, Ananya is also known internationally as a pop singer. Her music has gained millions of streams, helping her build a global audience.

She actively promotes mental health awareness through Mpower, using her platform to support social causes.

Why Ananya Birla Is Trending Right Now

Although not directly involved with RCB, Ananya Birla is trending due to her close association with the franchise through her brother's new leadership role. She also serves as a principal partner of RCB, further strengthening the Birla family's growing influence in sports and entertainment.

Also Read | Floored By IPL Memes, Ananya Birla Shares Fan Posts On Her Meet With Shubman Gill

Adding to the buzz, she recently became the centre of light-hearted social media chatter after a meeting with Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill during a promotional event for IPL 2026. Gill handed her a signed jersey, a simple gesture that instantly went viral, sparking memes, humorous posts, and widespread fan reactions, turning a routine moment into a social media sensation.