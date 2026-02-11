WhatsApp Rolling Out Voice And Video Calling On Web Browsers. Know How It Works

Meta's WhatsApp messaging service is rolling out voice and video calling support on web browsers, allowing users to make calls directly without downloading additional software like a Windows or macOS app. The service for individual chats is now available to some beta testers, with more users likely to receive the update over the coming weeks.

The update introduces voice and video call buttons directly into the header of individual conversations. This mirrors the desktop app experience, allowing users to start a call with a single click, according to a report in WABetainfo as cited by The Verge.

Until now, WhatsApp Web only allowed users to send messages, share files, and view media. Anyone who wanted to make a voice or video call had to rely on the mobile app or the dedicated desktop application.

A significant benefit of browser-based calling is its broad platform compatibility. As the interface operates entirely within a web browser, it provides a seamless workaround for users on operating systems like Linux, which currently lacks a dedicated desktop application.

Reacting to the announcement, social media users said it was a long-awaited move which might make the WhatsApp experience seamless across different platforms.

"Finally, I can talk to my friends using WhatsApp web in my Linux system," said one user, while another added: "This is actually good if implemented well. I'm tired of not being able to use calling in Linux."

A third commented: "This is good news, but honestly, they need to work on the desktop app as well. It has become so bad in recent times."

The calling feature for the web browser is the first phase of the project, under which WhatsApp is also developing a group calling feature.

Also Read | Anthropic's Head Of AI Safety Quits, Warns Of 'World In Peril' In Cryptic Resignation Letter

Enhanced Security Features

Last month, WhatsApp rolled out its advanced security mode that allows users to opt into stronger protections against hackers in exchange for a more restrictive experience. The new option called "Strict Account Settings" is a one-click button in WhatsApp's settings that activates a series of defences.

These include blocking media and attachments from unknown senders, disabling link previews - the thumbnails that appear when a URL is entered into a chat - and silencing calls from unknown contacts. All three have been identified as potential vectors for surveillance and advanced hackers.