What Is Ptosis? The Eye Condition Zeenat Aman Has Been Battling For Years

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman on Tuesday opened up about a health condition she has been suffering from for four decades. In an Instagram post, she revealed that she has a condition called ptosis, a result of an injury she suffered many decades ago that damaged the muscles around her right eye. "Over the years, it caused my eyelid to drop further and further," the 71-year-old wrote. She also shared a picture of herself taken on the day of her surgical procedure and said that the condition became acute and even obstructed her vision.

"There has been an elephant in the room with me for the past 40 years. It is time to show this elephant the door. I have a condition known as ptosis - the result of an injury I suffered many decades ago that damaged the muscles around my right eye," Zeenat Aman wrote on Instagram.

What is ptosis?

Ptosis is also known as "drooping eyelid". It is a medical condition characterised by the sagging or downward displacement of the upper eyelid. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the condition can affect one or both eyelids and can vary in severity.

Ptosis can also limit or even completely block normal vision. This condition can be caused by various factors, including age-related changes, muscle weakness, nerve damage, or congenital (present at birth) factors.

Symptoms of ptosis

According to WebMD, drooping eyelids that can obstruct the field of vision are one of the main symptoms. Fatigue or strain from continually lifting the eyelids to see clearly is another symptom. People suffering from this condition can also experience the uneven appearance of the eyes, with one eyelid drooping more. One may also experience difficulty keeping the eye open, especially when tired.

Ptosis can cause problems when you drive, read, or even walk up and down stairs, as per WebMD. If you suspect you have ptosis, it's essential to consult with an eye specialist or ophthalmologist.