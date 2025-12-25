What Is Boxing Day 2025? Know Origins, History And Significance Of Dec 26 Holiday

Boxing Day 2025: Celebrated a day after Christmas, Boxing Day is a popular holiday, traditionally celebrated in Britain and other commonwealth nations like Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Friends and families continue to revel in post-Christmas festivities, with modern celebrations blending charity, sports and shopping into one on this day.

Boxing Day Origins

Despite the name, Boxing Day is not related to the sport of boxing. While the origin of the day is not clearly known, a widely accepted theory suggests that during the Victorian era in England, affluent families would distribute boxes containing gifts, money, or food as gestures of goodwill. The term "Boxing Day" is derived from this tradition of giving "Christmas boxes" to servants, workers, and the less fortunate.

Another theory claims that the day comes from Britain's proud naval tradition and the days when a sealed box of money would be kept on board for lengthy voyages. The box would then be given to a priest to be distributed to the poor if the voyage was successful.

The day also coincides with St. Stephen's Day, a holiday celebrated in parts of Europe and named after the first Christian martyr, who was known for helping the poor.

Boxing Day Celebrations

Boxing Day is marked by watching various sporting events from the comfort of your home and inviting friends and family for a turkey feast. In Britain, Boxing Day Sales are popular, where massive discounts are offered in departmental stores. In Australia, Boxing Day is synonymous with cricket at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where nearly 100,000 fans turn up to watch the Kangaroos play. This year, Australia will be facing England in the third Ashes Test match at the venue.

