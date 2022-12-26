Boxing Day 2022 Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Greetings To Mark The Special Day

Boxing Day is a holiday traditionally celebrated on December 26. (Representational)

Boxing Day is a holiday traditionally celebrated on December 26, the day after Christmas Day. Celebrated across countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the idea behind the occasion is to encourage wealthy members of society to give gifts to the poor and to show their appreciation to those who had worked for them during the year. Traditionally, these gifts were believed to have been placed in Christmas boxes, giving the day its name – Boxing Day.

Other theories suggest that the name of the day comes from the post-Christmas custom of churches placing boxes outside their doors. These boxes are used to collect money for distribution among the poor. Over the years, Boxing Day has come to be an occasion for people to exchange gifts with friends and loved ones, or to participate in charitable giving.

Presently, Boxing Day is marked by people to unwind after the festivities of Christmas and spend time with their families and friends, participating in games, family meetings and social gatherings.

To mark the day, we have picked some wishes, messages and quotes that you can share your family and friends:

– May your Boxing Day be filled with all the things that make you smile.

– Let us pray that our eyes and hearts be opened to the needs of others this Boxing Day, and every day that follows.

– We wish that the spirit of the holiday season be with you this Boxing Day.

– Wish you a very happy Boxing Day filled with love, laughter, and joy!

– Sending warm wishes for a happy and healthy Boxing Day.

– May your Boxing Day be filled with good food, good company, and lots of love.

– Wish you a day full of fun, laughter, and all the things that bring you joy.

– Here's to hoping that your Boxing Day is everything you want it to be and more!

– This Boxing Day, I wish you a lifetime of laughter, love, and all the good things in life.

– May your Boxing Day be as bright and cheerful as you are!