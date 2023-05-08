Watch: Warren Buffett Heaps Praises On ''Brilliant'' Elon Musk, Twitter CEO Reacts

The legendary investor was asked about Elon Musk at Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders meeting

Warren Buffett, billionaire investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, heaped praises on Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Saturday.

''Elon is a brilliant, brilliant guy. He dreams about things, and his dreams have got a foundation, '' the 92-year-old CEO said, as reported by Fortune.

Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger reiterated the same, and went on to say that Musk is "very talented." When he was asked if he overestimates himself, Mr Munger replied, ''Well, yes, I think Elon Musk overestimates himself, but he is very talented. He would not have achieved what he has in life if he hadn't tried for unreasonably extreme objectives. He likes taking on the impossible job and doing it.''

He added, ''We're different. Warren and I are looking for the easy job that we can identify.''

Praising the Twitter CEO, Mr Buffett further said he and Munger are not seeking to compete with Musk in a lot of areas. Mr Munger agreed, saying, ''We don't want that much failure.''

"There have been important things done by Elon already and it requires fanaticism … it's a dedication to solving the impossible and, every now and then, they'll do it. But it would be torturous for me and Charlie. I just like the way I'm living, and I wouldn't enjoy being in his shoes but he wouldn't enjoy being in my shoes either," Mr Buffett added.

He also recommended watching Mr Musk's recent appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, in which he said the Tesla CEO did a ''terrific job'' of going toe-to-toe with the comedic host.

Reacting to the flattering comments, Mr Musk wrote on Twitter, ''Appreciate the kind words from Warren & Charlie.''

Watch the video here:

Appreciate the kind words from Warren & Charlie — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2023

At the same meeting, the two investors talked about a host of other issues including AI and voiced their fears. Mr Buffett compared the rise of the powerful technology to the atomic bomb and said that he is a bit apprehensive about it.