Watch: Stunning View Of Train Passing Through Snow-Covered Kashmir Valley

The video has garnered more than 127,000 views and over 5,400 likes.

As several states in North India are experiencing a cold wave, the Ministry of Railways shared a mesmerising video of a train running through snow-covered tracks in Jammu and Kashmir. In the clip, everything is covered in a white blanket of snow and a train is seen passing through a valley in Kashmir.

"A picturesque view of train pulling through the snow-laden valley from Banihal to Badgam, Jammu & Kashmir," the ministry wrote in the caption of the post, which has garnered more than 127,000 views and over 5,400 likes.

Watch the video below:

A picturesque view of train pulling through the snow laden valley from Banihal to Badgam, Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/Gs7mOX80cv — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 5, 2023

Internet users were simply bowled by the breathtaking site. They flood the comment section with heart and fire emojis. "This is a delight for the eyes. This is not a foreign land but India," wrote one user. "Train to Hogwarts," said another.

A third user commented, "Would be great fun to ride in this whole beauty!" A fourth added, "Wow! Just looks like #Switzerland. The only thing that made Switzerland better than #Kashmir was the infrastructure. Slowly we are catching up."

Viral Video | Mesmerising Video Shows Dolphin's Stunning Leap As Rainbow Emerges

Meanwhile, the cold wave has gripped north, northwest and central India in the past few days. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the freezing weather is predicted to continue this week. The officials stated that the frosty winds from the snow-clas Himalayas are barrelling through the plains.

As per IMD weather forecast, dense to very dense fog may occur over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of Rajasthan, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and north Madhya Pradesh in the next 2-3 days. The weather office has also stated that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snow over several places of Jammu and Kashmir during the second week of January.