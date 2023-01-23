Watch: Staff Wades Through Snow To Restore Power Supply In Shimla, Internet Lauds Efforts

Electricity was snapped in several areas of Himachal Pradesh due to snow

Parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday witnessed light to moderate snowfall while intermittent rains occurred across the state under the influence of western disturbances. As a result, electricity was snapped in several areas including the capital Shimla. However, Electricity Department employees made sure to restore the supply in no time by braving and marching through heavy snow.

A video has surfaced on Twitter showing six power department personnel wading through knee-deep snow to make their way towards the electricity poles to restore power. According to the caption of the post, the power department team is seen hiking towards the Chanshal Pass in Shimla to repair the power lines.

Watch the video here:

The official Twitter handle of the Information & Public Relations Department of Himachal Pradesh Government shared the video and wrote, ''Shamsher Singh Thakur, Rambar, Bhagwan Singh, Jachpan, Madhan Singh and Chandra Veer of the Electricity Department have been given citations for restoring power supply during snowfall at Chanshal Pass in Dodra Quar, a remote area of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district.''

The internet applauded the efforts of the staff and praised them for performing their duties selflessly. One user wrote, ''Kudos Bijali Board. Salute to all the employees.''

Another commented, ''Due to heavy snowfall, the electricity supply was disrupted a few miles from where I live. Here are officials from the government electricity department going to restore the electricity supply. Amazing commitment by government electricity department personnel.''

According to an ANI report, 275 roads have been closed in snow-prone districts of the state and 330 electricity supply schemes were disrupted due to the snowfall on Friday. Meanwhile, the local meteorological office has predicted a wet spell in the region till January 26 and light to moderate snow at many places in mid and high hills on January 23.