Watch: Singer Who Caught PM Modi's Attention Now Goes Viral For Singing 'Kesariya' In 7 Languages

Snehdeep Singh Kalsi, who won Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise for his rendition of the Bollywood song 'Kesariya' in five languages, has now caught the attention of Industrialist Anand Mahindra. But this time, Mr Kalsi won accolades from the business tycoon for singing the popular song from the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer film 'Brahmastra' in not five but seven different languages.

Taking to Twitter, the Mahindra Group Chairman shared a video of the Mumbai-based Sikh singer and noted that it is so comforting to hear unifying voices in a polarised world. Mr Mahindra praised Mr Kalsi's multilingual singing skills and wrote, "Here's evidence that the first clip of @SnehdeepSK was no fluke & that he really has language skills.. He passed this test brilliantly. Once again, in a polarised world, it's so comforting to hear voices that are unifying..."

Watch the video below:

Here's evidence that the first clip of ⁦@SnehdeepSK⁩ was no fluke & that he really has language skills.. He passed this test brilliantly. Once again, in a polarised world, it's so comforting to hear voices that are unifying… pic.twitter.com/hhwYxc7sLN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 8, 2023

The clip opens to show radio jockey (RJ) Shourya Sachdev prompting Mr Kalsi to sing in seven languages. The Sikh singer then begins his soulful singing in Malayalam, then switches to Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati and Hindi.

Mr Mahindra shared the video on Saturday evening and since then his post has accumulated more than 498,000 views and over 12,000 likes. In the comment section, internet users simply called the clip "fantastic" and praised the singer for the "marvellous" rendition.

Mr Kalsi also responded to Mr Mahindra's tweet saying, "I am taken by surprise that this video reached you and I'm so glad that it made you feel that way, sir. Humbled @shourya_sachdev@IshqFM."

"Fantastic! His voice is suitable for all languages. Only, a few songs and voices will melt our heart in our daily life and this is also one of that," commented one user. "Quite touched. Soothing integration. Language skills is one. Singing skills override!" wrote another.

A third user said, "Fantastic feat.. awesome ease with melody in every tone.. Congratulations Champion @SnehdeepSK .. thank you @anandmahindra sir for always motivating such great talents," while a fourth expressed, "What a marvellous rendition in 7 languages!"

Meanwhile, the video was initially shared by RJ Shourya last month. "Did something different on the show!@snehdeepsk.music is a multilingual singer so I threw a challenge at him, let's see how he did it!@ishq.fm," he wrote in the caption.