PM Modi Praises Singer Who Went Viral For Singing 'Kesariya' In 5 Languages

Singer Snehdeep Singh Kalsi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a video on his social media account where a young singer is seen singing the "Kesariya" song from the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer film Brahmastra in several languages.

The video features Mumbai-based Sikh singer Snehdeep Singh Kalsi, who sang the song in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi.

PM Modi remarked that it is a great manifestation of the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat."

The Prime Minister tweeted: "Came across this amazing rendition by the talented Snehdeep Singh Kalsi. In addition to the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat." "Superb!"

Watch the video here:

The Indian government also created a campaign and slogan called "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" to encourage respect for cultural variety and national unity.

According to the official website, this program aims to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different states and UTs through the concept of state-to-state pairing. The states carry out activities to promote a sustained and structured cultural connection in the areas of language learning, culture, traditions and music, tourism and cuisine, sports, and the sharing of best practices, etc.

The singer himself also retweeted the Prime Minister's post and thanked him in a pinned tweet. "Thank you so much for the appreciation, sir. It means a lot. So glad it reached you and you enjoyed it," he wrote.