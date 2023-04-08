Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Kisses His Specially-Abled Super Fan At KKR Match, Wins Hearts

SRK's warm gesture is winning hearts on the internet.

Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) who were back at their home ground at Eden Gardens after a three-year hiatus, defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by massive 81 runs. KKR fans were thrilled after the victory and the cherry on the cake was KKR owner-actor, Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor was spotted meeting a devoted KKR fan, Harshul at Eden Gardens. The viral video posted on Instagram by Kolkata Knight Riders shows King Khan greeting Harshul Goenka and kissing him on his forehead. SRK's warm gesture is winning hearts on the internet.

The caption of the video reads, "Back home to Eden, back home to Harshul dearest."

Watch the video here:

The clip has amassed 2.9 million views on Instagram and has attracted several comments. A user wrote, "The most humble human being."

"One more reason to love SRK," another user wrote.

"Humanity is still alive," the third user wrote.

Meanwhile, a wholesome moment between SRK and cricketer Virat Kohli also went viral. The video shows Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli smiling and hugging each other following the game. Furthermore, "King Khan" is seen teaching "King Kohli" the hook-step of the blockbuster song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan".