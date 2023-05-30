''Champions Always Play...'': Mumbai Police's Fitting Tribute To MS Dhoni After IPL Win

The post featured an image that shows MS Dhoni standing in front of a traffic signal.

Under the stewardship of MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings embellished their already fabulous record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a fifth title triumph, beating Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a thrilling summit showdown. With 13 runs needed off the final over, Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and four off Mohit Sharma off the last two balls of the season as CSK drew level with Mumbai Indians' record of five IPL titles.

Soon after the win, ecstatic fans celebrated the historic victory by chanting MS Dhoni's name at the venue. Meanwhile, social media was full of tweets celebrating CSK's and MS Dhoni's victory. Mumbai Police, which is famous for its amusing and witty posts, also shared a post to give a fitting tribute to Dhoni.

The post featured an image that shows MS Dhoni standing in front of a traffic signal. However, instead of the usual lights, a few emoticons are seen on the traffic light.

“Stop, Think & Then Make A Move. Champions always play by the rules & never miss a signal. #AHappySignal #TheMahiWay,” they wrote.

Reacting to the post, one Instagram user wrote, ''Mumbai police always amazed us.'' Another commented, ''Like a champ.'' A third said, ''admin great concept of awareness.''

Many showed their reactions through yellow heart emoticons.

Speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony, MS Dhoni gave another gift to his fans by announcing that he will not retire from the Indian Premier League. The CSK skipper said that announcing his retirement will be the "easy thing" but he wants to train for the next nine months and try to play in the next season as a "gift" for his fans.