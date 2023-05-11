Watch: Robot Camera Detects Huge Alligator In Underground Pipe In US

Alligator in a stormwater pipe.

Civil authorities in Florida, United States, were on duty to check for leaks, cracks, or defects in an underground pipe when they encountered a 5-foot alligator. The big creature appeared on Lockwood Boulevard, near Riverside, when they sent a four-wheeled robotic camera into an underground pipe to look for anomalies.

The City Administration of the City of Oviedo said in a Facebook post that a storm water crew was investigating a series of potholes when a four-wheeled robotic camera found the alligator.

Watch the video here:





"On May 5, a stormwater crew was out at Lockwood Blvd near Riverside to investigate a series of potholes that have appeared in the roadway. The crew has a robot, which is a four-wheel robotic camera that can go into the pipes and investigate any anomalies under the roadway. They usually bring the robot out to inspect when there are potential roadway defects to see if any pipes have leaks, cracks, defects, etc. underground," they said.

"On Friday's inspection, as you'll see in the video, they came across a five-foot alligator! At first, they thought it was a toad, and in the video, you see two little glowing eyes until you get closer, but when it turned around, they saw the long tail of the alligator and followed it through the pipes! You can see in the video they got about 340 feet in before the robot got stuck on a little indentation and the alligator meandered off," the post continued.

"Just another reason not to go wandering down into the stormwater pipes!" Thank goodness our crews have a robot."