Watch: Railway Minister Inspects The 'First Station Of India' In Kashmir

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Baramula station.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today visited the first railway station of India in Kashmir and purchased local products from a shop at the station.

Tweeting a video from the Baramula railway station, he wrote, "Inspected the 'first station of India' at Baramula. Purchased local products at the "One Station, One Product' stall."

Watch the video here:

Inspected the ‘first station of India' at Baramula.



Purchased local products at ‘One Station One Product' stall. pic.twitter.com/yR7NsGKfXo — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 25, 2023

The government introduced the idea of "one station, one product" in the Union Budget 2022-23. The plan intends to make each railway station a promotional hub where local and indigenous manufactured products will be displayed.

Meanwhile, he announced today at a press conference at Nowgam railway station that the railway line connecting the Kashmir Valley to the rest of the country will be completed this year, and special 'Vande Bharat' trains will begin operating in the Union Territory the following year.

He also said the Udhampur-Banihal track, connecting Jammu with Srinagar, will be completed by December this year, or early next year. With this, the Udhampur-Baramulla railway line in J&K will be completed.

"The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line is making good progress. The work on the Chenab and Anji bridges and major tunnels is also going, and there is good progress. By the grace of God, the train will chug on this route in December this year or January-February next year," Mr Vaishnaw said.

He stated that a 'Vande Bharat' train is being designed specifically for this line.

"Everything like temperature and snow has been kept in mind while manufacturing this special train." "Once the railway line is opened, you will have the 'Vande Bharat' train in the middle of 2024," he said.



(With inputs from PTI)