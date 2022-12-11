Watch: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Share Unseen Wedding Photos In New Netflix Trailer

The second instalment of 'Harry & Meghan' will be released on Netflix on December 15.

In a new trailer released on Saturday for Volume II of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, the couple gave fans an inside look into their 2018 fairytale wedding. "I just really wanted the music to be fun," Markle said in the 'Harry & Meghan' teaser posted on YouTube. The pair also revealed their first dance as husband and wife was to the 1960s hit song 'Land of a Thousand Dances'.

The promo clip showed intimate photos of the couple happily dancing as a band performed in the background. While Markle wore a white floor-length halter gown, Prince Harry wore a classic black tux, pants, a white shirt and a black bowtie. "It was like a whirlwind, it was so great," Markle said in the clip.

Watch the video below:

According to People magazine, King Charles III hosted the couple's evening reception at Frogmore House. The event was attended by 200 of their closest friends and family, following their wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.

Meanwhile, coming back to the docuseries, the second instalment of 'Harry & Meghan' will centre around the Sussexs' wedding and their decision to step away from royal duties. It contains the last three episodes of the documentary and will be released on December 15.

In the first three episodes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed how their love story began. They spoke about the paparazzi's interest in their relationship and social media harassment. In one of the episodes, Prince Harry also spoke about the history of bad treatment against women who enter the royal family.

"The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy," he said. The Duke revealed that he was scared the media intrusion would be too much for Meghan and drive a wedge between them and drive her away as it had "past relationships".

Meghan Markle's mother Doria also spoke for the first time in public. She described how she found out the couple were dating and when she first met Prince Harry. The docuseries also gave insight into the mother-daughter relationship.

The first three episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now available on Netflix.