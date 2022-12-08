5 Biggest Revelations By Prince Harry, Meghan Markle In New Netflix Series

In one of the episodes, Prince Harry spoke about the history of bad treatment against women who enter the royal family. "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy," he said. The Duke also revealed that he was scared the media intrusion would be too much for Meghan and drive a wedge between them and drive her away as it had “past relationships”.

In the docuseries, Meghan Markle spoke about their engagement interview as well. She called it an “orchestrated reality show”. “It was rehearsed,” she said. The Duchess of Sussex explained that they did a photo call with the press in Kensington palace gardens, went inside and did the interview “so it's all in that same moment”. “My point is", Meghan said, "we weren't allowed to tell our story, because they didn't want [us to]". "We've never been allowed to tell our story", Prince Harry agreed.

Prince Harry opened up about dressing up as a Nazi in 2005. “It was one of the biggest mistakes of my life. I felt so ashamed afterwards,” he said.

Meghan Markle's mother Doria also spoke for the first time in public. She described how she found out the couple were dating and when she first met Prince Harry. The docuseries also gave insight into the mother-daughter relationship. Doria recalled that Meghan said she “felt like her older, controlling sister,” rather than a parent.