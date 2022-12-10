Meghan Markle's Half-Siblings React To Netflix Docuseries, Call It 'Horrible And Disturbing'

The second volume of the series will be released on December 15.

Meghan Markle's estranged half-siblings have slammed their sister's Netflix documentary series as "horrible" and "hurtful" towards the family. In the first three episodes of the six-part series which was released on Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reflected on the events leading up to their royal wedding in 2018, resulting in a relationship breakdown with her father.

"If Meg (Meghan Markle) wasn't with me, then her dad would still be her dad," Prince Harry said in the third episode, adding, "She had a father before this, and now she doesn't have a father. And I shouldered that."

Now, reacting to the comment on TalkTV, Thomas Markle Jr. called the whole docuseries, titled 'Harry & Meghan', "a little bit disturbing" and said that the couple made "ridiculous claims". "I think it's horrible. The documentary is so far off on so many different levels, it's really a little bit disturbing," he said.

"Saying that she doesn't have a family and she doesn't have a father and Harry saying that she has no father now, that's just ridiculous," Markle Jr. added. He also stated that the content of the documentary prompted him to reach out to his own production team, which is currently working on a counter-narrative.

"She just basically brushed the entire family under the carpet like we don't exist, and then lied about not having a family, and lied about she doesn't have a family that she's always wanted," he said.

Also Read | 5 Biggest Revelations By Prince Harry, Meghan Markle In New Netflix Series

"We've always been here. The documentary is way off. That's what's actually prompted me to work with my own production team and coming out in like 2023 our side of a documentary that's going to shed a lot of light that needs to be shed ... it's going to tell a whole different story," he continued.

Separately, speaking to GB News, Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha also blasted the series, saying that she hopes their 78-year-old father, Markle Sr., does not watch it. As per New York Post, she said, "He's been through so much - two heart attacks and a stroke - and she enabled this, watched it, did nothing about it, and for Harry to say something like that is egregious."

The six-part docuseries sheds light on the couple's love story and the problems they faced as part of the royal family. The second volume, containing the last three episodes, will be released on December 15.