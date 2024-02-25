Watch: Fish Hits Weatherman In The Face Before He Nearly Gets Swept Away Amid Norway's Storm

The unexpected comical turn is now going viral on the internet.

A hilarious moment was captured on camera when a Norwegian reporter delivered his weather report and fish flew through the air, knocking him over, just before a huge wave nearly swept him away. David Jorgenvag was able to capture a humorous moment in the chaos.

The unexpected comical turn is now going viral on the internet.

This bizarre moment, recorded by cameraman David Jorgenvag, highlighted the dangers of live reporting in extreme weather and gained viral attention, accumulating more than 224k views on X, formerly Twitter.

See the video here:

A reporter takes a fish to the face before being nearly swept away by a large wave during a storm in Norway. 🌊🐟 pic.twitter.com/02yys59swg — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 23, 2024

The video prompted diverse reactions, from amusement at the bizarre scenario to appreciation for the reporter's composure in confronting such an unusual obstacle.

Norway is grappling with its most formidable storm in over thirty years, as hurricane-force winds sweep through various regions of the Scandinavian nation, reaching gusts of up to 180 kilometres (112 miles) per hour. Near Laerdal, a quaint town situated northeast of Bergen, Norway's second-largest city, a bus carrying fourteen passengers was forcefully pushed off a road during the early hours of Thursday, as confirmed by police, yet fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Several areas experienced flooding, prompting airlines and ferry operators to halt services. Additionally, there were scattered reports of school closures, along with road, tunnel, and bridge shutdowns, both on Wednesday and Thursday.