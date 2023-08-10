Video: Two Mobile Homes Swept Away In Norway Floods, Crashes Into Bridge

The video of the incident was shared by Stian Heid on X, formerly Twitter

Floodwaters in Norway sent two mobile homes crashing into a bridge on the Hemsilar River, according to BBC News. Video of the incident was shared on social media, the clip showed people gathering to watch as mobile homes crashed into a bridge in the town of Hemsedal.

The video of the incident was shared by Stian Heid on X, formerly Twitter. "Cabin being crushed against a bridge during flooding in Hemsedal, Norway," the caption read.

Cabin beeing crushed against a bridge during flooding in Hemsedal, Norway.

📷: Stian Heid pic.twitter.com/2VF5VAOa3G — Stian Heid (@StianHeid) August 9, 2023

Norwegian emergency services evacuated hundreds of people in various locations on Tuesday, after Storm Hans brought heavy rains to the country.

Strong winds, intense rain and landslides hit parts of the Nordic region, knocking out power lines, flooding villages and bringing public transport to a standstill in the worst-affected areas, reported Reuters.

The storm, which has been called "Hans," hit Sweden late on Sunday and reached Norway on Monday, with parts of Denmark and Finland also affected.

In southern Norway, floods and landslides blocked roads and halted key train services.

In the town of Valdres a landslide took down a house, but no one was injured, and in Hemsedal a small house came floating down a river.

On Monday, a Swedish passenger train derailed due to the weather, injuring three people.