Watch: Engineer Integrates ChatGPT With Robot Dog To Make It Talk

OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, is making waves worldwide and surprising people with its exceptional capabilities. Users across the globe have been figuring out what experiments they can do with it. Now, a machine-learning engineer integrated ChatGPT Artificial intelligence into Boston Dynamics' robotic dog, and the results are fascinating. With the help of ChatGPT, the robot dog named Spot was seen communicating with people and answering a range of questions.

AI expert Santiago Valdarrama shared a video of their interaction on Twitter. In the video, Spot can be seen answering questions about its battery level, mission details, and more. Notably, Spot first uses ChatGPT to query information and then uses Google's text-to-speech AI to vocalize the answer.

''We integrated with our robots. We had a ton of fun building this,'' the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

Mr Valdarrama explained in a Twitter thread that the robots perform robotic missions daily, which involve complex configuration files that span for miles and can only be understood by engineers.

''That's where ChatGPT comes in. We show it the configuration files and the mission results. We then ask questions using that context. Put that together with a voice-enabled interface, and we have an awesome way to query our data!'' he added.

He further tweeted, ''We can now ask the robots about past and future missions and get an answer in real-time. ChatGPT interprets the question, parses the files, and formulates the answer.''

Internet users were fascinated to watch the video and wondered about its capabilities of AI. One user said, ''Wild times we live in. Truly incredible.'' Another commented, ''People thinking AI isn't the next Industrial Revolution are simply wrong.'' A third said, ''Really cool.''

A third said, ''Great integration, Santiago! The query capabilities are a game changer. Simple natural instructions Vs. having to build a complex UI to extra the information.''

A fourth added, ''Creepily amazing. I can't wait for the future.''