Watch: Bengaluru Uber-Rapido Rider Claims He Earns Rs 80,000 Per Month, Paytm CEO Reacts

Bike taxis have revolutionised urban commuting in India, offering passengers a convenient and affordable way to navigate congested city streets. But have you ever wondered how much these bike taxi drivers earn? Recently, a video went viral on social media showing an Uber and Rapido driver in Bengaluru making a surprising claim. In the clip, originally shared by Karnataka Portfolio on X, the bike driver claimed that he earns between Rs 80,000-85,000 per month. The driver, who works up to 13 hours a day, attributed his impressive income to his tireless efforts.

When the driver shared his earnings, an onlooker responded, "Itna toh hum nahi kamate, bhaiya" ("Even we don't earn that much"). The rider nodded in agreement, pointing out that even corporate companies rarely offer such salaries. "I'm my own boss. I ride my bike, serve customers across the city, and answer to no one. No manager, no office politics – just me, my bike, and the open road," he said.

"A classic Bengaluru moment was observed in the city when a man proudly claimed that he earns more than ₹80,000 per month working as a rider for Uber and Rapido. The man highlighted how his earnings, driven by his hard work and dedication, have allowed him to achieve financial stability while working in the gig economy. His story has sparked discussions about the potential income opportunities available in the ride-hailing sector, especially in a bustling city like Bengaluru, where demand for quick and affordable transportation is constantly high," the caption of the video read.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma also shared the video, praising India's thriving tech-driven gig economy. "India's new-age technology firms have sparked a revolution in job creation at scale, generating crores of well-paying jobs that fuel our local economy. These colleagues are building a digital services ecosystem that the world admires—quick deliveries, local rides, and Paytm QR at every corner," Mr Sharma wrote on X.

Emphasising their valuable contributions, he suggested referring to them as "Indian Digital Services" rather than gig workers. "Yes, I prefer to call them members of Indian Digital Services instead of gig workers. Together, we're shaping a more inclusive, innovative, and proud Digital India," he added.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Much respect for you sir, it's not easy 13hours drive every day. Inspirational it is." Another commented, "This is the power of digital India. But at what cost to health and professional life?"

Some were also sceptical. A third said, "We can't generalise it. How many of these are true? Further 80000 is the total income of net income? lots to answer. Fake narratives rule the internet."

A fourth added, "This happens only if he doesn't 800 trips a day, charging a minimum 100 per trip. That too in heavy traffic seems to be fake."