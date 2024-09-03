'ChatGPT Is Like Talking Taylor Swift To...': Paytm Boss Reacts To Perplexity AI CEO's Post

The debate was ignited by Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI

A recent debate on social media has pit OpenAI's ChatGPT against Perplexity, another AI tool, sparking a discussion on which is superior. Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma weighed in on the conversation with a clever analogy. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Sharma compared using ChatGPT to discussing Taylor Swift with a grandfather who grew up listening to iconic rockers like Bono and Roger Waters.

The debate was ignited by Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, who posted a comparison of ChatGPT and Perplexity AI's responses to the question: 'What caused the restriction of X (Twitter) in Brazil?' Mr Srinivas shared two screenshots showcasing the differing answers provided by the two AI tools. According to him, Perplexity AI can deliver more precise and up-to-date information, regarding current events.

The Paytm CEO reshared Mr Srinivas's post and added his opinions, pointing out the notable difference in the responses generated by ChatGPT and Perplexity AI.

''Chat GPT is like talking Taylor Swift to a grandfather who is from the Bono and Roger Waters era. Perplexity is perpetually intelligent. Then and now,'' the Paytm founder wrote. ''This is because chat GPT has a limit on data mining to date on its models. So for recent events, it won't be logically good,'' he added.

See the tweet here:

Chat GPT is like talking Taylor Swift to grand father who is from Bono and Roger Waters era.

Perplexity is perpetually intelligent. Then and now.



(This is because chat GPT has limit on data mining to a date on its models. So for recent events it won't be logically good) https://t.co/4pHVIX9d4r — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) September 1, 2024

In response, a user said, ''Knowledge is understanding all the available GPTs and how to use them. Wisdom is knowing which GPT excels in which area and when to use them.''

Another commented, ''We're at the point in modern product evolution where just being objectively accurate is the game changer.'' A third said, ''The other minor fact is that Perplexity is a vastly superior product to chatGPT and Google when it comes to up-to-date search/information.''

Perplexity AI was founded in August 2022 by a team of experienced professionals, including Aravind Srinivas, Denis Yarats, Johnny Ho, and Andy Konwinski. Notably, Perplexity AI was established in August 2022, just a few months before OpenAI.

The rapidly evolving AI landscape has witnessed a significant escalation in competition since then, with tech giants Google and Microsoft joining the race, unveiling their AI-powered assistants.