Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma Deletes Post On Ratan Tata After Internet Calls It Disrespectful

After removing the original post, Mr Sharma issued a revised statement.

Paytm Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma is being slammed online for his tribute to Ratan Tata, leading him to delete the post. Mr Sharma's post was intended to honour the industrialist who died at 86 on Wednesday. However, it was met with criticism amidst an outpouring of tributes from leading figures, including Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, People Group CEO Anupam Mittal, former Xiaomi CEO Manu Kumar Jain and former BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover. The Paytm CEO faced backlash for a particular comment, prompting him to remove his post on X (formerly Twitter).

Many tributes were well-received by social media users, but Mr Sharma's post did not resonate positively on the internet. A screenshot of his deleted tribute, shared by user Shivam Sourav Jha, has since gone viral on the microblogging site. In his message, Mr Sharma stated, "A legend who will inspire every generation. Entrepreneurs of the next generation will miss interacting with the most humble businessman of India."

However, the last line of his post drew considerable criticism, with many users expressing their disapproval. The particular phrase was seen by many as inappropriate and disrespectful.

Reacting to Mr Sharma's now-deleted post, one user wrote, "In very bad taste. No need to mock like this @vijayshekhar". "Last line not appropriate...We loss an Incredible Person Ratan Sir .. departed soul rest in peace," commented another.

"The line below should not have been written like this, I did not like it," expressed a third user. "I guess the intention is not wrong but the timing is wrong and not any one in our country will tolerate such post for a legend and a gentleman like tata sir who has made every Indian proud," added another.

Meanwhile, after removing the original post, Mr Sharma issued a revised statement. "RNT for me was the most humbling business leader of India. Future generations of business leaders will miss his generous interactions and kindness. Salutes Sir. You will live in our hearts forever," he tweeted.

Also Read | Ratan Tata's Biggest Instagram Hit? It's Not About Dogs Or Destinations, But This Car

Ratan Tata died at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday at the age of 86. His death marks the end of an era in Indian business, where a man reshaped the country's industrial landscape and catapulted his family-owned conglomerate into a global powerhouse.

His death has drawn an outpouring of grief and tributes from across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Mr Tata as a visionary business leader and a compassionate soul. Business leaders Gautam Adani, Anand Mahindra, and Sundar Pichai also shared their condolences.