Ratan Tata's Biggest Instagram Hit? It's Not About Dogs Or Destinations, But This Car

Ratan Tata, the revered industrialist, made headlines in October 2019 with his return to social media after a lengthy hiatus. Joining Instagram, Tata aimed to "exchange stories" with his followers. Although he expressed initial uncertainty about "breaking the Internet," he was eager to connect with people and create a meaningful presence on the platform. Since then, he has shared glimpses of his life, including his well-known affection for dogs. Surprisingly, Tata's most popular Instagram post isn't about his dogs, Tito, or his beloved Goa, but rather a car - Tata Indica.

With over 10.8 million followers on Instagram, Tata captivated his audience when he shared a photo of himself with the Tata Indica, which garnered 8.64 million likes. This memorable post, made in January 2023, commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Tata Indica. In his heartfelt caption, Tata reflected on the significance of the vehicle, stating, "25 years ago, the launching of the Tata Indica was the birth of India's indigenous passenger car industry. It brings back fond memories and has a special place in my heart."

His third post on Instagram featured a picture of the Indica adorned with garlands, proudly displaying the words "First Indica" on its windscreen, and a license plate reading "Indica DL 001." Tata recounted the challenges he faced during the car's development, noting, "Everyone told us it couldn't be done without having a joint venture or a partnership with an international company. That if I did this, I would be linked to failure. But we went ahead anyway."

The Padma awardee elaborated on the journey, acknowledging the technical hurdles and lessons learned along the way. "It was a wonderful experience to be breaking new ground. The chances to give up were many. We stayed the course, worked out each issue, and that was the birth of India's 1st indigenous car, the Tata Indica."

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 at 11.30pm after battling health issues at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. His remains were draped in the Indian national flag and kept at the NCPA, where the public paid their respects. During his prayer meeting, priests from various religions, including Parsi, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, and Hindu, gathered to honour his memory. He was later cremated at the Parsi crematorium in Worli, receiving full state honours.