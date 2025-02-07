"AI Can Surprise Our Bh-Ai Too": PayTM CEO On Edited Pics With Sam Altman

OpenAI founder and CEO Sam Altman is currently in India on his second tour, where he met with his Paytm counterpart Vijay Shekhar Sharma. The duo clicked a photograph, which was shared by Paytm's official X handle on Wednesday. The caption read, "When VSS asks ChatGPT, and Sam Altman decides to answer the prompt in real-time."

Mr Sharma re-shared the image with the caption, "Sam Bh-ai," smartly hyphenating AI in the word "bhai" which means brother in Hindi.

Reacting to this, a user shared AI-generated pictures of the two, saying, "Few more rare clicks of VSS asking ChatGPT Advance voice mode and Sam Bhai responding". To this, Mr Sharma said, "ai can surprise our bh-ai too".

😅 ai can surprise our bh-ai too. https://t.co/GUldrj7qMx — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) February 5, 2025

During his time in India, Sam Altman has spoken extensively about the country's growing role in AI development. Speaking at an event in the presence of Union Minister for Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mr Altman said that India was a very important market for AI and the company's second biggest market globally.

According to Mr Altman, who has just announced a massive $500 billion project called 'Stargate' building new AI infrastructure in the US - with SoftBank, Oracle and MGX - over the next four years, said that India should be a leader in the AI model race.

"Models are still not cheap, but they are doable. India should be a leader there of course," he told the gathering.

He also clarified that his earlier comment on India's capability to make large language models (LLMs) was "taken out of context".

Mr Vaishnaw said he held a "super cool discussion" with Mr Altman, talking about India's "strategy of creating the entire AI stack" of graphics processing units (GPU), models and apps.

OpenAI was the firm that brought generative models to public consciousness in 2022 with the launch of ChatGPT.

On February 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will co-host an artificial intelligence summit in France, which Sam Altman is expected to attend.