Watch: Asked To Pay Challan, Driver Dangerously Drags Traffic Cop On Car Bonnet For 4 Km

A traffic policeman was taken for a ride dangerously on the bonnet of a car

In a shocking incident reported from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a traffic policeman was taken for a ride dangerously on the bonnet of a car after he intercepted the driver for talking on the mobile phone. The incident took place at Satya Sai crossing when the traffic head constable Shiv Singh Chouhan waved down the car to stop after seeing the driver talking on the mobile phone while driving.

After the policeman asked him to pay the challan, the driver refused and tried to flee from the spot. After this, the cop climbed the bonnet, and instead of stopping the car, the driver dragged him for about 4 km. The driver also made multiple unsuccessful attempts to make the constable fall by driving close to other cars and applying brakes, however, the cop held on tightly.

Meanwhile, the police had to surround the fast car in order to halt it and catch the driver. The cops finally intercepted and forced the vehicle to stop near the Lasudia police station.

Two weapons - a pistol and a revolver were also found in the car, however, the accused claimed they are licensed.

The driver has been identified as Keshav Upadhyay, a resident of Gwalior. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 279 ( rash driving), and 332 of the IPC at Lasudia police station.

