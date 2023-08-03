Watch: Chrisann Pereira Returns To Mumbai After Getting Cleared In UAE Drugs Case

The actress was arrested in Sharjah on April 1.

Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira, who was embroiled in a fake drug case in UAE's Sharjah, returned to India early Thursday morning four months after she was framed in a drugs case. She was imprisoned for nearly a month in the UAE and was granted bail after Mumbai police discovered that someone planted drugs on her in revenge after a fight over a dog.

Ms. Pereira's brother Kevin, who had been sharing regular updates about her return to the country, shared a video of her emotional homecoming on Instagram. In the video, the 27-year-old actor is seen giving a tight hug to her family members and caressing her pet dog at the Mumbai airport.

''Chrisann is finally back & reunited with us. I know I had announced in June that she would be back but it took slightly longer and she's finally back,' the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The actress was arrested in Sharjah on April 1. Notably, Ms Pereira, was stopped at the Sharjah airport after a small quantity of a drug was found concealed in a memento which one of the accused had given to her to hand it over to someone in the UAE. She was in Sharjah prison for over three weeks before she was granted bail on April 26.

The police arrested two people, Anthony Paul - a bakery owner, and Rajesh Bobhate - an assistant general manager in a bank - in the case.

Mr Paul allegedly approached the actor through Mr Bobhate who posed as a talent consultant and told her about an audition for a web series in Sharjah. He also asked her to carry a trophy in which he had hidden the drugs, the police said. She was told the memento was an audition prop.

"He gave the trophy by hiding ganja and poppy seeds in it so that he could be caught there. After she landed, he called the Sharjah airport and told the officials that she was carrying drugs," police said.

Chrisann Pereira has worked in Bollywood films like 'Sadak-2' and 'Batla House'.