Watch: Actor's First Call With Family After Being Freed From Sharjah Jail

Chrisann Pereira was arrested at the Sharjah airport on April 1.

Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira, who was arrested in the UAE after allegedly being framed in a drugs case, was released from the prison yesterday, officials have said.

Chrisann's brother Kevin Pereira shared a video on Instagram that showed their mother jumping in joy while talking to the 27-year-old actor on a video call after her release from the Sharjah prison.

"Chrisann is SET FREE!!! She will be in India in the next 48 hours," Kevin wrote sharing the video on Instagram.

The actor is in tears as her mother and other family members talk to her, the video shows. "You are free. This is amazing," says her mother Pramila Pereira.

The actor is expected to return to India within 48 hours, said Lakhmi Gautam, Joint Commissioner of Police (crime), Mumbai.

Ms Pereira was arrested at the Sharjah airport on April 1. The Mumbai Crime Branch later found out that the actor was allegedly framed by a bakery owner in revenge after a fight over a dog.

The police have arrested bakery owner Anthony Paul and Rajesh Bobhate - an assistant general manager in a bank - who helped Anthony frame Chrisann Pereira.

Initial investigation had revealed that Anthony's sister had a fight with the actor's mother over the dog. Both of them live in the same building. The police suspect that the actor was allegedly made a drug mule over the same issue.

Anthony allegedly approached the actor through Rajesh who posed as a talent consultant and told her about an audition for a web series in Sharjah.

He also asked her to carry a trophy in which he had hidden the drugs, the police said. She was told the memento was an audition prop.

"He gave the trophy by hiding ganja and poppy seeds in it so that he could be caught there. After she landed, he called the Sharjah airport and told the officials that she was carrying drugs," police said.

The men also demanded Rs 80 lakh from Ms Pereira's family for her release after the was caught with drugs.

Police had sent the investigation report to the Ministry of External Affairs. The ministry then shared the information with the UAE government and the Drugs Information Agency.

Anthony and Rajesh have conspired to trap at least five people in a similar manner, police said.

