'Washed My Hair With Tide, Made Coffee With Toilet Water': Actor Chrisann Pereira After Release From UAE Jail

Actor Chrisann Pereira is expected to return to India within 48 hours.

Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira, who spent nearly a momth in jail in the UAE after allegedly being framed in a drugs case, shared a note after being released from jail. She said she had to wash her hair with Tide detergent and make coffee with toilet water inside the jail. Her ordeal came to light in a hand-written message shared by the actor's brother Kevin on Instagram. Ms Pereira also thanked her supporters saying in the note, "I'm just a pawn in this dirty game."

"It took me 3 weeks an 5 days to find pen + paper in jail. After I wash my hair with Tide and make my coffee from toilet water, I watch Bollywood movies, sometimes with tears with my eyes knowing my ambition brought me here and sometimes I smile at our culture, music and the familiar faces on TV. I feel proud to be an Indian and belong to the Indian film industry," she wrote in the note.

The actor was released from prison in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Her brother Kevin Pereira had earlier shared a video on Instagram that showed their mother jumping in joy while talking to the 27-year-old actor over a video call after her release from the Sharjah prison.

"Chrisann is SET FREE!!!" Kevin wrote sharing the video on Instagram.

The actor is expected to return to India within 48 hours, said sources.

She was arrested in Sharjah on April 1. The Mumbai Police's crime branch later found out that two men had allegedly cheated Ms Pereira by planting drugs on her in revenge after a fight over a dog.

Ms Pereira, who acted in Mahesh Bhatt directed Bollywood movie 'Sadak 2', was stopped at the Sharjah airport after a small quantity of a drug was found concealed in a memento which one of the accused had given to her to hand it over to someone in the UAE.

The police have arrested bakery owner Anthony Paul and Rajesh Bobhate - an assistant general manager in a bank - who helped Anthony frame Chrisann Pereira.