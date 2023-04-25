'Want To Crack UPSC', Says UP Board Class 12th Topper Shubh Chapra

Shubh Chapra is a student at Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Charkhari.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Tuesday announced the results of Class 10th and 12th board exams.

Shubh Chapra, a student from District Mahoba, topped the UP Board Intermediate Examination with a score of 97.80 per cent.

When news of Shubh's outstanding performance in the board exams spread, a large number of locals showed up at his home to congratulate him and his family.

Shubh is a student at Charkhari's Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College.

Not just his neighbours and the local people, but even bureaucrats and politicians have praised him for his enormous accomplishment.

Shubh Chapra received a silver crown from the Charkhari MLA, who also commended him for his achievements.

Talking about his future plans for his career, Shubh told NDTV India that he wants to "crack the UPSC examination to become a civil servant and serve the nation."

"I have worked hard for about 17 to 18 hours daily for better exam results. Today, all of my efforts paid off," Shubh remarked.

Shubh's father's name is Surendra Kumar Chapra, and he runs a hardware shop in his city.

"Shubh has been very good in his studies from the beginning; he is a very hard-working and dedicated student. Shubh also got very good marks in high school. He passed class 10th with 92.5 percent marks," Surendra Chapra said.

The student and his teachers at the school are elated with the results. They celebrated the moment by dancing and distributing sweets to each other.