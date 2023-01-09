Viral Video: Man Drinks Alcohol On Car's Roof Amid Traffic Jam In Gurugram

The incident took place in Gurugram.

A video of a man calmly drinking alcohol while sitting on the roof of a car amid a traffic jam in Gurugram, Haryana, is going viral on social media. The undated video was shared on Twitter on Saturday by a user named Ravi Handa. "This can only happen in Gurgaon," he wrote in the caption of the post.

In the 15-second clip, an unidentified man is allegedly seen consuming liquor on top of his car amidst the traffic on road. A person in the passenger's seat is also seen passing an empty glass to the one sitting on the vehicle's roof. The man grabs the glass and is then seen holding a bottle which appears to be an alcohol bottle.

Watch the video below:

This can only happen in Gurgaon. 😂 pic.twitter.com/SMLBDB0bjl — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) January 7, 2023

Since being shared, the video has surfaced on several social media platforms. On Twitter, it has garnered more than 30,000 views and hundreds of likes. Several users slammed the man for causing a nuisance in public and called him "shameless".

"This is not funny at all," wrote one user. "Once the police will beat the man then all the intoxication will go away," said another.

A third user commented, "People will find a reason not to be civilised." A fourth added, "Will soon be or may be in some jail."

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a video showing three men indulging in a risky stunt by leaning out of the windows of a moving car has caught the attention of internet users and the Uttar Pradesh police. The incident took place in Meerut, and the video of the same was shared on Twitter by Swati Maliwal, the current Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women.

"Responding to the video, the Meerut police said that they are looking into the matter.