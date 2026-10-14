Video: Woman Paralysed Since 2014 Stands Up And Walks Again With Robotic Suit

Jessica Tawil's story, which has inspired millions, is again going viral on social media. For ten years, she lived her life from the seat of a wheelchair because of paralysis from the waist down. A car accident back in 2014 had changed her world overnight. She was just 16 years old.

But she refused to give up, and became a content creator. She has amassed over three million followers on TikTok and Instagram, sharing day-to-day realities and lifestyle tips as a wheelchair user.

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But technology helped her experience something she thought she would never feel again, which was standing on her own two feet. In late 2025, she shared an emotional video of herself standing and walking for the first time in a decade using a robotic exoskeleton.

In the clip, she straps into a modern robotic exoskeleton, which is a wearable device designed to help people with such disability.

She was stunned and overjoyed, and her raw reaction touched millions of viewers. The video has again gone viral on social media platforms, with many celebrating the medical technology.

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Watch the video here:

She later founded Tawil Beauty, a hair growth brand inspired by her own hair recovery journey and traditional Lebanese family formulations.

"THIS is the kind of robotics we need," one user wrote in the comment section.

"This is so wonderful. I love how happy you are. I hope one day you walk for real, God willing. So grateful technology has come a long way," another user wrote.

"Wow, I remember when I first started following you on TikTok! So crazy that growth and recognition you've gotten," a third user noted.

"This is awesome!!! Cheers to you and sending light and love your way!! You got this," a fourth user added.