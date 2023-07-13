Video: Viral Animation Of Titan Sub Disaster - 6 Million Views in 12 Days

Titan is believed to have imploded on June 18.

The catastrophic undersea implosion of a tourist submersible that killed all five people aboard while diving to the century-old wreck of the Titanic has gained the attention of most of the global population using the internet.

The reason and outcome of this terrible tragedy have been described in various ways by ocean scientists and maritime business outfits.

On the internet, a video clip demonstrating how the Titan submersible imploded is currently trending.

The 6-minute, 20-second animation video, which was posted on June 30 by AiTelly, a YouTube channel, has crossed over 6 million views in just 12 days of posting.

The sub disappeared from radar less than two hours after beginning its descent towards the Titanic wreckage on June 18. After a search operation that lasted for four days, the US Coast Guard said that the vessel imploded, killing all five passengers who paid $250,000 each for the trip.

The video talks about what implosion is and explains that implosion is a process of destruction by collapsing the object itself.

The animation elaborates that the implosion was caused by the very high hydrostatic pressure of the surrounding water, which happened within a fraction of a millisecond, as shown in the animation.

"At the depth at which the Titanic rests, there is around 5600 pounds per square inch of pressure. That's almost 400 times the pressure we experience on the surface. As the submersible is deep in the ocean, it experiences a force on its surface due to the water pressure. When this force becomes greater than the hull can withstand, the vessel implodes violently."

The video drew a lot of interest from the audience, and they also made some really thoughtful comments on the page.

"Nice animation. I hope the updated video recognises how these composites would just shatter to bits in an implosion. I've heard tales that the company did not even do standard aerospace NDT on the finished layout. Delamination can happen even when everything is done perfectly, and I have seen it on aerospace parts," commented a user.