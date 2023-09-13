'Too Close For Comfort': US Coast Guard Video Shows Lighting Strike In New York City

A huge lightning strike was captured on camera.

Lightning strikes can indeed be visually stunning with their brilliant flashes of light and dramatic displays of electrical energy. However, they are also extremely dangerous and can be fatal or cause serious injuries.

A vivid lightning strike was recently recorded on camera and subsequently posted on the United States Coast Guard's official Facebook page.

The footage was filmed as a Coast Guard vessel was navigating its way into New York City in the process of transferring two boats from Michigan to Connecticut via the Great Lakes and the Erie Canal.

"Too close for comfort!" the US Coast Guard captioned the video.

"While heading into NYC, our crews were aware there may be thunderstorms moving into the area later in the day. Taking precautionary measures, all crews moved into the enclosed bridges and ensured to avoid contact with any conductive material while we quickly made way to a safe moorage."

The Coast Guard underscores that the video shared on its social media page serves as an example of the importance of situational and environmental awareness.

"This video showcases why it is important to maintain situational and environmental awareness and take action to reduce risks," the caption read.