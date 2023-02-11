Watch: Tigress with 4 cubs spotted in Panna Tiger Reserve

Panna Tiger Reserve is a prime tiger-land located in Vindhyan hills.

The cameras of tourists visiting the sprawling forests of Panna Tiger Reserve have captured four tiger cubs playing around their mother, a magnificent tigress.

The Panna Tiger Reserve is located on Vindhya Hill in northern Madhya Pradesh, which is a critical tiger habitat with a fragile dry deciduous forest.

At Judi Nala and Pulia, a tigress was visible standing between the tourist vehicles on both sides, and her cubs were in the nearby forest. The people in the video appeared thrilled to see the majestic animal.

Due to the interesting content of the video, it has gone viral instantly. The video is popular among not only wildlife enthusiasts, but also the majority of social media users.

The striped animals were brought in from the outside and settled in 2009 when the Panna Reserve lacked any tigers. They have grown in number, but over the past two months, there have also been reports of 2-3 tigers being killed here.

Meanwhile, the estimated count of tigers in India had increased from 1,411 in 2006 to 2,967 in 2018, according to the last census report.

According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Madhya Pradesh regained the top position in the 2018 tiger census after it was found to be home to 526 felines, two more than Karnataka (524). Uttarakhand held the third position with 442 big cats.